Foto Forum Santa Fe, 1714 Paseo de Peralta, 505-470-2582, fotoforumsantafe.com
Photographer Shelby Roberts started his project Origin Myth in 2018 while traversing the corridor between Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. In 2019, he expanded the project to include locations in Kentucky and New England, providing an intimate view of America that’s poignant, troubling, commonplace, and startlingly beautiful, often expressing a keen sense of irony. Origin Myth reflects the Los Angeles-based artist’s own experience growing up in Oklahoma — and returning — and stems from an earlier series called Going Home. ”Oklahoma City is a landscape that is neither urban nor rural — it is a hybrid landscape of bitmapped silhouettes against the vast plains,” he says in a statement. Origin Myth is currently on exhibit and continues through March 27.
