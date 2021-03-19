Sheila Miles at The Art Club Gallery

Whether she’s painting landscapes or rural settings that include abandoned buildings, artist Sheila Miles’s use of abstraction and her emphasis on light, shadow, and form evoke a sense of quietude and mystery. She captures the essence of place without the need for explicit detail. “I use colors and tones, along with bright contrasting whites and shadows created by the hot sun,” she says in a statement. “With 40 plus years as a dedicated painter, I am still looking for complex and hidden compositions in the seemingly simplest of places.” Painting the Rural West, an exhibition of Miles’s new works, includes imagery of rustic buildings that mesh with their surroundings, as though they’ve stood for as long as the trees that surround them or are as much a part of the landscape as the distant hills and prairie grasses. “I want to make the ordinary extraordinary and depict beauty in the unnoticed and represent the ambience of a place and time that has a special, memorable, or familiar iconic presence,” she says. The exhibition is currently on view on site or on the gallery’s website, through March 31.
The Art Club Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, #2, 505-795-2295, artclubgallerynm.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.