Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com
In lush applications of paint, artist Shar Coulson creates abstract compositions that hint tantalizingly at landscapes, figures, and organic shapes and forms. She joins artist Richard Berman for the two-person show Between the Known and Unknown. Berman’s paintings are deceptively complex, but appear at first glance to be simple geometric configurations of patterns. Over time, they reveal a richness of application, color, and linear relationships. The exhibition opens in conjunction with a solo show of works by Randall Reid, Times Forgotten, on Friday, March 27. The exhibits are open by appointment through April 12.
