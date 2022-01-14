Shakespeare's 'First Folio' at the New Mexican Museum of Art online

Originally opening at the New Mexico Museum of Art on short-term view in February 2016, the traveling show First Folio! The Book that Gave Us Shakespeare, presented the first 17th-century edition of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies. The folio, which numbers around 900 pages, is composed of 18 of Shakespeare’s plays, including The Merry Wives of Windsor, Romeo and Juliet, and King Lear. The exhibition, which is available online, was developed by the Folger Shakespeare Library as a touring exhibit to commemorate the 400-year anniversary of Shakespeare’s 1616 death. View the publishing history and read about the lasting impact of one of the world’s most influential collection of plays. The online exhibit is ongoing and can be accessed at archive.nmartmuseum.org/shakespeare.
New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., 505-476-5072, nmartmuseum.org
