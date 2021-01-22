"Seven Generations of Red Power in New Mexico" at the Albuquerque Museum

Among many Indigenous peoples of America, seven generations denotes more than just successive lineages. It’s a barometer for gauging who one is, where one comes from, and where one is going. One must remain conscious of the three generations that came before, the present generation, and how one’s actions in the present will affect three generations into the future. The online exhibition Seven Generations of Red Power in New Mexico explores the impact of Native activism in the Southwest, from the Pueblo Revolt of 1680 to the present day, through artwork and historic images. The exhibition covers the ongoing struggle of Indigenous peoples for sovereignty by delving into historic events that laid the foundation for past and present activism: the perilous Long Walk of the Navajo people to the Bosque Redondo concentration camp in 1863, the forced removal of Native children from their communities to boarding schools in the late-19th and early 20th centuries, and coerced sterilization of Native women at Indian Health Service hospitals in the modern era. Continuing efforts to secure self-
determination, economic justice, environmental justice, and combat poverty are also covered. The exhibition is ongoing and can be viewed at cabq.gov/museum.
Albuquerque Museum, 2000 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque, 505-243-7255, cabq.gov/museum
