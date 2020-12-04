Seth Armstrong at Evoke Contemporary

The paintings of Los Angeles artist Seth Armstrong combine the imagery of densely packed urban and suburban hillside homes and fluidly rendered flora. His work straddles a line between hyperrealism and more gestural mark-
making, lending them a vivid quality that’s enhanced by his vibrant use of color. Warm and cool tones capture the essence of urban landscapes as they appear at various times of day and seasons, and strike the viewer with an emotional impact. A show of new works by Armstrong opens during gallery hours on Friday, Dec. 4, and continues through Dec. 19. View works by Armstrong on the gallery’s website.
Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
