Sage Creek Gallery, 421 Canyon Road, 505-988-3444, sagecreekgallery.com
From his studio in Paradise, Utah, sculptor Scott Rogers creates bronzes that recall the Old West. His figurative bronzes retain the raw, earthy quality of the clay originals from which they’re cast. “My desire is to use art as a vehicle to inspire mankind to see the beauty of life,” he writes on his website. “Artists are prone to leave emotional fingerprints all over their work; hence, when you look at my work, what you’ll be seeing are self-portraits.” Sage Creek offers a fine selection of Roger’s bronzes, as well as recent landscape paintings by Bill Gallen, still lifes by Sue Krzyston, and figurative bronze work by Vala Ola. View a selection by these artists and other inspiring works on the gallery’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.