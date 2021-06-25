Scott Kelley at Gerald Peters Gallery

Inspired by travels in New Mexico’s Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah Wilderness, artist Scott Kelley, who lives and works on Peaks Island, Maine, brings an imaginative approach to his detailed compositions of armadillos, javelinas, coyotes, and other animals of the Southwest. In GRAY SALT — LOST IN AH-SHI-SLE-PAH, a solo exhibition of his work, he combines naturalism with a playful approach to subject matter. “The mesas, the tortured little trees and cactus, the armadillos and coyotes — it was like being in an endless Krazy Kat Sunday strip,” says Kelley in a statement about what drew him to New Mexico and what he discovered. “It was all there — all of it completely unexpected, beguiling and even, at times, seemingly very much divorced from reality.” The exhibition opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, June 25, and runs through July 24.
Gerald Peters Gallery, 1005 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5700, gpgallery.com
