Scott Greene at Tamarind Institute

Tamarind Institute, 2500 Central Ave. SE, Albuquerque, 505-277-3901, tamarind.unm.edu
There is a geographic point at which conditions are too harsh for trees to grow. This boundary is known as the tree line. In an exhibition that reflects the positive and negative aspects of the enduring relationship between trees and humans, Tamarind asks us to consider the fragility of the human and arboreal predicament in the Anthropocene age. The exhibition Tree Line: Edge and Energy of Habitat, currently on view in the Tamarind gallery (through May 16), includes works by Scott Greene, Alison Saar, and Tanja Softic.
