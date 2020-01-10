New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, 1801 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque, 505-841-2800, nmnaturalhistory.org
The sculptures of artist Sayaka Ganz are impressionistic animal forms in fluid motion. Each one is made from reclaimed plastic objects such as spatulas, spoons, other cooking utensils, and plastic hangers. Yet all of the sculptures in her reverent homage to the animal kingdom are imbued with dynamic energy. “I hope that the use of discarded plastics in my sculptures will help raise awareness about pollution, and I believe that everything that exists on Earth needs to be returned to the Earth with or without human intervention,” Ganz says. Her exhibit, Sayaka Ganz: Reclaimed Creations, opens on Friday, Jan. 10 (through May 17). The museum hosts a jewelry-making workshop with recycled materials at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. The exhibition is by admission ($8, $7 for seniors 60 and over, $5 for children 3 to 12).
