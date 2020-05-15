Owen Contemporary, 225 Canyon Road, 505-820-0807, owencontemporary.com
British-born artist Sarah Winkler has spent the last two decades in California and Colorado after living abroad for most of her life. Her mixed-media compositions of abstracted landscapes capture views of public access lands and wilderness preserves — including national parks and forests — in rich colors and striated patterns. “When I look at a landscape, I see a moment caught in time,” she says in a statement. “A layer of rock and mineral resting between climatic and geological events. Their surfaces scarred by glaciers, the ridgelines formed by tectonic uplifts and erosion. All evidence of a landscape that has experienced dramatic shifts in character over time.” Numerous examples of her work can be viewed on the gallery’s website or by appointment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.