Canyon Road Contemporary Art, 622 Canyon Road, 505-983-0433, canyoncontemporary.com
After relocating to Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Luxembourg, artist Sarah van der Helm’s focus changed from renderings of the female form to floral compositions and still lifes. Often sparse in terms of the objects represented, van der Helm finds compelling correspondences and contrasts between organic and inorganic objects, such as the similarity between the feathers of a crane in flight depicted on a folding fan and the petals of cut dahlias, or the luminance of translucent leaves and the reflective glaze of a Tang Dynasty ceramic figure. Her paintings emphasize the sensuous qualities and fragility of her subjects. “My compositions have always been direct and simple, incorporating only two or three elements,” she says in a statement. New works by van der Helm are available at the gallery, which is limiting its capacity to 10 visitors at a time. Call in advance for a private gallery tour or see the works online along with new works by other represented artists.
