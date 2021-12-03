Sarah Stark and Jack Stark Dudzik at El Zaguán

Former El Zaguán resident artists Sarah Stark and her son, Jack Stark Dudzik, present their fourth collaborative show. Stark, a writer, teacher, illustrator, and political scientist, explores in her work the ways in which people heal from trauma. Her 2014 novel, Out There (Leaf Storm Press, 286 pages, $17.95), was selected as the INDIEFAB Editor’s Choice Award for Fiction Book of the Year and was selected as one of Publishers Weekly’s Top Books of the Year. In 2018, she completed an as yet unpublished graphic novel, A Story We All Know, featuring her own simple line drawings. The two-person show at El Zaguán, Right Here, Right Now: Images and Words in Real Time, pairs Stark’s line drawings and narrative verse with her son’s paintings, which often feature highways heading off into the sunset. A sixth-grader at Acequia Madre Elementary School, Stark Dudzik finds inspiration in nature and classic cars and carves out time each day to paint, draw, and sculpt. The exhibition provides a sense of stillness and quietude in contrast to the bustle and noise of daily life. It opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Dec. 3, and continues through Dec 31. Masks are required.
El Zaguán, Historic Santa Fe Foundation, 545 Canyon Road, Suite 2, 505-983-2567, historicsantafe.org
