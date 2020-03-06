Convergence

Sarah Fagan, Small Pleasures (2020), acrylic on panel

Convergence Gallery, 634 Canyon Road, 505-986-1245, convergencegallery.com

A demitasse spoon, a seashell, a stamp, a birthday candle, taffy, white chocolate pretzels, envelopes, and thumbtacks. In the hand of painter Sarah Fagan, these mundane objects take on a pleasant intimacy. She juxtaposes objects with no obvious connection into arrangements that suggest a relationship. Using a trompe l’oeil technique, she strives for a level of realism, adding shadows to suggest three-dimensional space. In the exhibition Small Pleasures, she invites viewers to regard anew the objects that we take for granted in our everyday lives. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, March 6 (through April 4).

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.