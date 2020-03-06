Convergence Gallery, 634 Canyon Road, 505-986-1245, convergencegallery.com
A demitasse spoon, a seashell, a stamp, a birthday candle, taffy, white chocolate pretzels, envelopes, and thumbtacks. In the hand of painter Sarah Fagan, these mundane objects take on a pleasant intimacy. She juxtaposes objects with no obvious connection into arrangements that suggest a relationship. Using a trompe l’oeil technique, she strives for a level of realism, adding shadows to suggest three-dimensional space. In the exhibition Small Pleasures, she invites viewers to regard anew the objects that we take for granted in our everyday lives. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, March 6 (through April 4).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.