Sandra Pratt at Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art

Using a palette knife, self-taught artist Sandra Pratt renders landscapes, barns, and houses, with remarkable texture and an abstract sensibility. Despite the dynamism of her painting style, her works exhibit a quietude that can stir a longing within the viewer. Recurring motifs, such as distant homes in the landscape beckon the viewer — like a weary traveler — with a promise of shelter. Pratt’s work is included in Giaccobe-Fritz’s annual Small Works Show, along with art by sculptor Geoffrey Gorman, painter Mark Gould, and other gallery artists. The exhibition opens on Friday, Dec. 4 (no reception), and continues through Dec. 31 by appointment only or on the website.
Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, 702 Canyon Road, 505-986-1156, giacobbefritz.com
