Sandra Chen Weinstein at Center

Center, P.O. Box 2483, 505-984-8353, visitcenter.org
Self-taught photographer Sandra Chen Weinstein’s work in progress, Transcend, is a series of intimate portraits of the LGBTQ community and the love engendered among its members. “The work seeks to aid social justice against stereotype and stigma that have long existed,” says Weinstein, recipient of Center’s Director’s Choice Award for 2020, in a statement. Meet Weinstein and other grant and award recipients in Center’s virtual Photographer Presentations at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Photographers Kari Wehrs, Justin Maxon, Ada Trillo, and others join moderator Mary Statzer, curator of prints and photographs at the University of New Mexico Art Museum, for the event and discuss their projects. The presentations are part of Center’s newly launched Photography 20/20 Compendium (photography2020.org), a series of virtual programs on photography that includes a podcast series, panel discussions, and more. The link to register for the Photography Presentations is available at photography2020.org/presentations. The event is free. Images from Transcend can be viewed on Center’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.