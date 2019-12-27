Julian and Maria Martinez, polychrome bowl (1918-1920), pottery
Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, 710 Camino Lejo, 505-476-1269, miaclab.org
”Our history is recorded in pottery,” the people of San Ildefonso Pueblo say . The profound significance of the art form pervades aspects of Pueblo life, in ritual as well as secular contexts. The exhibit San Ildefonso Pottery: 1600-1930 (through Aug. 31) traces the evolution of a pottery tradition, which became a source of economic sustainability for the Pueblo as well as a means of artistic expression. The show draws on the museum’s extensive collection of pottery and features several pieces that have never been exhibited. It explores the alliance between San Ildefonso and the Museum of New Mexico, which, in its early days, promoted the pottery and its makers for the unparalleled beauty of their age-old pottery tradition, one that continues to this day.
