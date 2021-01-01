S.C. Mummert at Sorrel Sky Gallery

Recalling the vintage imagery from 1930s-era magazine covers, the paintings of S.C. Mummert capture a nostalgic West of cowboys and cowgirls bedecked in period attire, as if heading for the ranch. Historical research to get the details of his compositions right, including setting and clothing. Mummert's work, such as the paintings in his series Lipstick & Leather, hark back to an age of romantic fascination with Western themes, particularly spirited tomboys who could charm you with a smile but knew how to handle a gun and a horse. Mummert is a recent addition to Sorrel Sky's roster of artists. His work is available on the artist's page of the gallery's website.
Sorrel Sky Gallery, 125 W. Palace Ave., 505-501-6555, sorrelsky.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.