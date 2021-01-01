S.C. Mummert at Sorrel Sky Gallery

S.C. Mummert, Redheads (2020), oil on canvas

Recalling the vintage imagery from 1930s-era magazine covers, the paintings of S.C. Mummert capture a nostalgic West of cowboys and cowgirls bedecked in period attire, as if heading for the ranch. Historical research to get the details of his compositions right, including setting and clothing. Mummert's work, such as the paintings in his series Lipstick & Leather, hark back to an age of romantic fascination with Western themes, particularly spirited tomboys who could charm you with a smile but knew how to handle a gun and a horse. Mummert is a recent addition to Sorrel Sky's roster of artists. His work is available on the artist's page of the gallery's website.

Sorrel Sky Gallery, 125 W. Palace Ave., 505-501-6555, sorrelsky.com

