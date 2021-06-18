Ryan Vizzions at Monroe Gallery of Photography

Photography is among the most essential messaging tools for documenting the extraordinary political, social, and economic events of contemporary times.The group exhibition Present Tense, Monroe Gallery of Photography features images that were all taken in the past few years and that underscore the upheaval and intimate and public dramas occurring in the social spheres as captured by a new wave of independent photojournalists. Images include the 2017 white supremacist tiki-torch rally at the University of Virginia, the protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, the January 6 storming of the United States Capitol, the protests that followed the police killings of Michael Brown and George Floyd. Photographers include Ryan Vizzions, David Butow, Ashley Gilbertson, Sanjay Suchak, and Gabriela Campos. The exhibition is currently on view and runs through Aug. 22.
Monroe Gallery of Photography, 112 Don Gaspar Ave., 505-992-0800, monroegallery.com
