Rusty Scruby at Turner Carroll Gallery

Rusty Scruby’s mixed media 3D constructions reveal the artist’s continued investigation into the harmonies, dissonances, and resonances of visual patterns. Intrigued by mathematical relationships, he invests his geometric configurations with precision in careful consideration of the relationship of the linear elements and colors. In his new work, he knits wool in solid colors over interlocking assemblages of poplar. “Growing up, my grandfather tatted; my sister, mom and grandmother knitted and crocheted; and my dad had learned to knit when he was young. So it seemed natural to learn to knit myself,” he says in a statement. “I became fascinated by the many ways that a single long strand of yarn could turn into so many structures, and I marveled at the combination of engineering, beauty, and imagination.” Join Scruby for a live virtual reception on Zoom for his new exhibition Cube Network, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Register in advance at turnercarrollgallery.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrd-Gspj4s HNF1Y7SgKrOdS0gg31uPm4uq to receive a link to the event via email. The exhibition is available for viewing online (through Dec. 15).
Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com
