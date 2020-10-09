Mill Contemporary, 644 Canyon Road, 505-983-6668, millcontemp.com
Artist Russell H. Baldwin’s technique of blending pastel chalks results in dramatic, impressionistic landscapes and seascapes. He works quickly, using loose, spontaneous strokes to capture the many colors of the sky and sea. “I rely on intuition to guide me to grab the correct colors to recapture the emotions I wish to express in my painting,” says Baldwin, who works from photographs. “Pastels have been my medium of choice mostly because of the magnificent array of colors available and the rich, pure pigment they are comprised of.” Baldwin’s work is included in Mill Contemporary’s fall show, Dia de los Colores, along with work by Jade Leyva, Jamie Chase, and other gallery artists. The exhibition opens with an all-day reception (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on Friday, Oct. 9, and continues through mid-November.
