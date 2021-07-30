Ron Cooper at Charlotte Jackson Fine Art

Ron Cooper, Corona Bar (2021), lacquer and pigment on plexiglass

Taos-based artist and auto racer Ron Cooper has a passion for vintage cars, and two of them — a 1931 Ford Model A Stormes Coupe and a 1916 Ford Speedster — are included in his solo exhibition Cars & Bars. An early member of the Light and Space movement of the 1960s, Cooper made a career out of exploring artistic uses of cutting-edge materials, including what was then uncommon mediums, such as Plexiglass and resins, which he used to manipulate light. He continues in this vein with a new body of work developed during the coronavirus pandemic, Corona Bars, which capture the light in such a way that it illuminates the synthetic pigments on their surfaces. As the natural light changes throughout the day, the wall-mounted sculptures shift in tone and surface appearance. The sculptures invite comparison between the finish-fetish aesthetics of 1960s-era’s pop, minimalism, and Light and Space movements with the aesthetics of car culture. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 30, and is on exhibit through Sept. 4.

Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, 554 S. Guadalupe St., 505-989-8688, charlottejackson.com

