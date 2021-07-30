Ron Cooper at Charlotte Jackson Fine Art

Taos-based artist and auto racer Ron Cooper has a passion for vintage cars, and two of them — a 1931 Ford Model A Stormes Coupe and a 1916 Ford Speedster — are included in his solo exhibition Cars & Bars. An early member of the Light and Space movement of the 1960s, Cooper made a career out of exploring artistic uses of cutting-edge materials, including what was then uncommon mediums, such as Plexiglass and resins, which he used to manipulate light. He continues in this vein with a new body of work developed during the coronavirus pandemic, Corona Bars, which capture the light in such a way that it illuminates the synthetic pigments on their surfaces. As the natural light changes throughout the day, the wall-mounted sculptures shift in tone and surface appearance. The sculptures invite comparison between the finish-fetish aesthetics of 1960s-era’s pop, minimalism, and Light and Space movements with the aesthetics of car culture. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 30, and is on exhibit through Sept. 4.
Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, 554 S. Guadalupe St., 505-989-8688, charlottejackson.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.