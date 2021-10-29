Robin Jones at Blue Rain Gallery

Artist Robin Jones started painting the day after Hurricane Ike hit Houston, Texas, in 2008, taking advantage of weeks of immobility caused by the disaster. She’s been painting ever since.
Her figurative paintings combine elements of the natural world, including flora and fauna, with portraits of people. Many of her subjects are young people, whose voices are among the strongest in the growing movements around climate change and animal liberation, two of the thematic issues referenced in her work.
Jones incorporates metal leaf into her compositions to invest her subjects with reverence, taking a cue from the traditions of Gothic and pre-Renaissance painting and religious iconography.
An exhibition of Jones’ new portrait paintings opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 20.
Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
