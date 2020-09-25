Meyer Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, No. 14, 505-983-1434, meyergalleries.com
Artist Robert LaDuke’s fascination with 1930s and '40s-era transportation began with an inheritance of antique steel toys, many of which appear as elements in his paintings. He imbues his paintings of trains, ships, cars, and trailers (and the occasional rocket ship) traversing idyllic American landscapes with nostalgia for a bygone era. It was a time of streamlined automobiles, roadside attractions, and a burgeoning interest in the exploration of space. “I enjoy creating narratives with multiple meanings in my work,” he says in a statement. “I imagine that a certain dark but humorous tone underlies my cartoon-like illustrative surfaces. Although realism often dominates my work visually, it is in fact merely providing a frame of reference to a metaphoric end.” A solo exhibition of his work opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Sept. 25, and runs through Oct. 1. The work can also be viewed on the gallery’s website.
