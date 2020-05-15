Kay Contemporary, 600 Canyon Road, 505-365-3992, kaycontemporaryart.com
The impressionistic paintings of Rick Stevens capture the enchantment of the natural world in dazzling color and abstract brushwork. His luminous compositions hover between representation imagery of forested landscapes and pure abstraction. “I think of nature as a continuous flow of shapes and patterns of energy that has, or more precisely is, an intelligent force,” he says in a statement. “My process is a journey of exploration of color, light, texture, and the poetics of space.” Stevens, who relocated to New Mexico from Michigan in 2008, starts his compositions as plein air paintings and completes them in the studio. His work is featured in a virtual gallery on Kay Contemporary’s website. Viewers can access a video of Stevens discussing his work at his studio in Santa Fe.
