Rick Bartow at Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art

Old Dog (1994), pastel and graphite on paper

Global myths, Native American stories of transformation, and personal experiences of pain and sorrow inspired Wiyot artist Rick Bartow’s (1946-2016) haunting menagerie of hybrid animal and human forms. His expressive figurative abstractions cry out from the confines of the picture frame. Working with the Bartow Estate and Froelick Gallery in Portland, Oregon, Chiaroscuro continues to represent powerful examples of Bartow’s art. His work is included in Native Visions, the gallery’s 15th annual Native art exhibition. The group show includes works by Neal Ambrose-Smith (Flathead Salish, Metis, Cree), Lisa Holt (Cochiti Pueblo), Harlan Reano (Santo Domingo Pueblo), and Rose B. Simpson (Santa Clara Pueblo). Native Visions continues through Sept. 4.— Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscurosantafe.com

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.