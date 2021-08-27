Global myths, Native American stories of transformation, and personal experiences of pain and sorrow inspired Wiyot artist Rick Bartow’s (1946-2016) haunting menagerie of hybrid animal and human forms. His expressive figurative abstractions cry out from the confines of the picture frame. Working with the Bartow Estate and Froelick Gallery in Portland, Oregon, Chiaroscuro continues to represent powerful examples of Bartow’s art. His work is included in Native Visions, the gallery’s 15th annual Native art exhibition. The group show includes works by Neal Ambrose-Smith (Flathead Salish, Metis, Cree), Lisa Holt (Cochiti Pueblo), Harlan Reano (Santo Domingo Pueblo), and Rose B. Simpson (Santa Clara Pueblo). Native Visions continues through Sept. 4.— Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscurosantafe.com
