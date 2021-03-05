Richard Tuschman at Photo-eye Gallery

New York-based photographer Richard Tuschman’s vivid and compelling photographs of domestic family life capture a child’s-eye view of the adult world. Exhibiting modes of dress and furnishings from a bygone era, they evoke memories and nostalgia and have a dreamlike, theatrical quality. For his online solo exhibition, My Childhood Reassembled, Tuschman photographed scale models of domestic interiors based on his childhood home, which he reconstructed in painstaking detail, and digitally inserted his models. These narrative scenes reflect a personal but accessible view of suburban life, circa the 1960s, and starkly contrast the wonder of childhood with the staid conventions of adult life. The show is ongoing and can be accessed at mychildhood.photoeye.com.
Photo-eye Gallery, 1300 Rufina Circle, Suite A3, 505-988-5152, photoeye.com
