Richard Sober at Betterday Coffee

Since the age of 19, when he witnessed a herd of antelope roving over a hill outside of Ft. Benton, Montana, painter and poet Richard Sober has been enchanted with wide-open spaces.
His views of landscapes, exteriors of architectural structures, highway scenes, and the detritus of industrial society are representational but border on abstraction. He works small, preferring to convey a sense of intimacy in his work, and generally crafts paintings no larger than 12 inches in height or width.
His exhibition, 85 Paintings, is a selection of works from his River series, which was made during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Behind the paintings are long, solitary walks and how I experience light,” he says. “The paintings contain visual rhymes and rhythms, detailed presentations of a world gone quiet on a summer afternoon.”
85 Paintings continues through Oct. 8.
Betterday Coffee Shop, 905 W. Alameda St.,505-780-5638, thebetterday.us
