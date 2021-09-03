Richard Sober at Betterday Coffee

Cerrillos Road #3 (2020), oil on hardboard

Since the age of 19, when he witnessed a herd of antelope roving over a hill outside of Ft. Benton, Montana, painter and poet Richard Sober has been enchanted with wide-open spaces.

His views of landscapes, exteriors of architectural structures, highway scenes, and the detritus of industrial society are representational but border on abstraction. He works small, preferring to convey a sense of intimacy in his work, and generally crafts paintings no larger than 12 inches in height or width.

His exhibition, 85 Paintings, is a selection of works from his River series, which was made during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Behind the paintings are long, solitary walks and how I experience light,” he says. “The paintings contain visual rhymes and rhythms, detailed presentations of a world gone quiet on a summer afternoon.”

85 Paintings continues through Oct. 8.

Betterday Coffee Shop, 905 W. Alameda St.,505-780-5638, thebetterday.us

