Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, 554 S. Guadalupe St., 505-989-8688, charlottejackson.com
Follow the Line is an exhibition that includes works by powerhouses of the 20th century and contemporary art scenes, including Bauhaus constructivist László Moholy-Nagy, cubist and surrealist Pablo Picasso, and mobile and kinetic sculptor Alexander Calder. But, for all of its artists of world renown, Follow the Line is a subdued exhibition that features works dominated by neutral tones of gray, beige, earth colors, white, and black. Included in the show are works by Charlotte Jackson’s represented artists, Johnnie Winona Ross and Max Cole. The exhibition was co-curated by Jackson and Laura Finlay Smith, who drew from a selection of works in the Tia Collection. The collection, based in Santa Fe, spans a variety of genres including contemporary Native American art, French impressionism, and masterworks of postwar, modern, and contemporary art. The show is currently on view and remains up through Nov. 14 (by appointment only, or view the works on the gallery’s website).
