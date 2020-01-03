Renate Aller at Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art

Renate Aller, #1 USA, Rocky Mts/Swiss Alps (2018), archival pigment print

Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscurosantafe.com

New works by 11 of Chiaroscuro’s gallery artists are included in its annual Holiday Show, with photography by Renate Aller and Irene Kung, sculpture by Rose B. Simpson, paintings by Emmi Whitehorse, and works on paper from the Harry Fonseca Trust. Mountain vistas tinged with the subtle sense of color lend a near-monochromatic appearance to Aller’s high-altitude landscapes in the series Mountain Interval. Whitehorse imbues her atmospheric abstractions with subtle allusions to figurative, organic forms. And Kung’s photographs create a tension between her subjects’ momentous sense of presence and their ephemeral beauty. The show is on view through Jan. 11.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.