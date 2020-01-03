Renate Aller at Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art

Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscurosantafe.com
New works by 11 of Chiaroscuro’s gallery artists are included in its annual Holiday Show, with photography by Renate Aller and Irene Kung, sculpture by Rose B. Simpson, paintings by Emmi Whitehorse, and works on paper from the Harry Fonseca Trust. Mountain vistas tinged with the subtle sense of color lend a near-monochromatic appearance to Aller’s high-altitude landscapes in the series Mountain Interval. Whitehorse imbues her atmospheric abstractions with subtle allusions to figurative, organic forms. And Kung’s photographs create a tension between her subjects’ momentous sense of presence and their ephemeral beauty. The show is on view through Jan. 11.
