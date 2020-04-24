Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts, 1590 B Pacheco St., 505-983-6372, coeartscenter.org
Numerous examples of indigenous art from the Americas are in the collection of the Coe Center, including works that originate along the Northwest Coast. Among them is this mask by prominent Haida artist Reginald Davidson. The center’s founder, collector, and former curator, Ralph T. Coe, saw Davidson dancing in this mask in 2002 on a visit to the village of Masset in British Columbia. Davidson danced as payment to his village for a social digression. “The mask reminds me of community and harmony, and more importantly, the restoration of balance and good,” writes Bruce Bernstein, the center’s director of innovation and chief curator. See the mask on the gallery’s website and explore online collections of objects that Coe obtained from Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas.
