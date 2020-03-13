"Reflecting on Collections" at the New Mexico History Museum

New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Ave., 505-476-5200, nmhistorymuseum.org
The Museum of New Mexico amassed extensive holdings over the course of the past century, many of which have been incorporated into the collection of the state’s history museum. In Looking Back: Reflecting on Collections, the museum assembled more than 300 of its historic photographs, documents, and objects, tracing the development of the evolution of its vital patrimony. “We wanted to tell the background story of some of our collections,” says lead curator, Alicia Romero, in a statement. “Museums don’t always talk about the context under which objects or images came to the collection; we’d like to share with the public some of the questions we’re grappling with as a 21st-century museum.” The exhibition opened on March 6 and is on view through March 7, 2021.
