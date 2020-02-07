Harwood Art Center, 1114 Seventh St. NW, Albuquerque, 505-242-6367, harwoodartcenter.org
A seldom-discussed issue facing homeless populations is access to art, not to mention access to the resources needed to make art. The public health service Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless addresses the issue through its ArtStreet program, which provides a forum for housed and homeless artists to come together, build community through creative expression, and organize public art exhibitions. The organization partnered with the Harwood Art Center for the exhibition Recycled Heart: The Artists of ArtStreet, which opens with a 6 p.m. reception on Feb. 7 (through Feb. 27). All proceeds from the sale of the works go directly to the artists that made them.
