Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, 702 Canyon Road, 505-986-1156, giacobbefritz.com
Painter Rebecca Haines creates evocative imagery of fauna with oil paints and grease markers — poised at the edge of representation and abstraction. Elements of realism give her paintings the visceral feeling of the vividness of something glimpsed in a dream. “Animals resonate with me — their presence, their appearance, their mystery and message,” she writes in a statement. “Like attracting like. Throughout all of recorded time, humans have depicted animals in their art. They help us relate to our world, often acting as intermediaries between the civilized and the wild, between the known and the mysterious.” Her solo exhibition, Remember Who You Are, continues through Aug. 23. The works on view convey a sense of the inner spirit, reflected in the imagery of birds, coyotes, badgers, and deer. “I paint these wild creatures, usually meeting my gaze, because it makes me feel alive and connected to something larger than myself,” she writes. Contact the gallery for a private tour or view the work online.
