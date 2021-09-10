Raymond Jonson at the University of New Mexico Art Museum

The University of New Mexico Art Museum’s first on-site exhibition after an 18-month closure honors the career of one of New Mexico’s leading abstractionists, Raymond Jonson (1891-1982). The exhibition traces Jonson’s evolution from a painter of representational works to a painter of non-objective compositions.
Born in Iowa and educated at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and the Chicago Art Institute, Jonson was influenced by the modernist emphasis on abstraction. He co-founded New Mexico’s Transcendental Painting Group with artist Emil Bisttram in 1938 and was a longtime educator in the art department at UNM in Albuquerque. The campus opened a gallery in his name in 1950.
Visionary Modern: Raymond Jonson Trilogies, Cycles, and Portraits includes 14 of the artist’s abstract triptychs, as well as representational works from early in his career.
The exhibit runs through Nov. 24. Masks are required. A web portal exploring Jonson’s career is available at artmuseum.unm.edu/raymond-jonson-web-portal.
University of New Mexico Art Museum, 203 Cornell Drive NE, Albuquerque, 505-277-4001, artmuseum.unm.edu
