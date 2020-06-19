Addison Rowe Fine Art Gallery, 229 E. Marcy St., 505-982-1533, addisonrowe.art
Take a virtual tour of Addison Rowe and see newly acquired works by the influential artist and educator Raymond Jonson (1891-1982). A founding member of the Transcendental Painting Group, Jonson was a leading abstractionist in American Modernism. He used nonobjective painting as a way of exploring the spiritual in art. Born in Iowa, Jonson studied at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and the Chicago Art Institute. In 1913, he attended the Armory Show in New York, where he first encountered the work of Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky and other avant-garde artists. The influence of Kandinsky’s work is evident throughout his career. Jonson made a permanent move to New Mexico in 1924. He began teaching art at the University of New Mexico in the mid-1930s and founded the Jonson Gallery on the campus in 1950. The virtual tour is available on the gallery’s website. The exhibit runs through July 15.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.