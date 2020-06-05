Richard Levy Gallery, 514 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-766-9888, levygallery.com
The work of Lebanese-born photographer Rania Matar focuses on female subjects, from adolescence to womanhood, and issues of personal and collective identity. Richard Levy Gallery presents a selection of nine of Matar’s photographs from the series SHE, which cuts across cultural and national boundaries in its portraits of women in the Middle East and the United States, where Matar has resided since 1984. “This project organically evolved as I gradually found that the photographic process was becoming more collaborative and performance-driven, and that the women I was working with [were] more involved in the creative process,” she says in a statement. “Instead of just being present in, and blending into, their environment, they were owning it, presiding over it, and making it their own. I found myself focusing on their strength and their majestic presence instead of their vulnerability.” Take a virtual tour of the exhibition and see individual works from the series on the gallery’s website. The exhibition goes through July 3.
