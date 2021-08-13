Ramona Sakiestewa at Tai Modern

Ramona Sakiestewa, Raven @ the Big Bang 1 (2021), deconstructed monoprint, ink, silk thread

Artist Ramona Sakiestewa began her career as a weaver and continues to use woven elements in her work in metal, glass, painting, and printmaking. Renowned for her tapestries and works on paper, Sakiestewa is a central figure on the contemporary Native arts scene. In a new body of mixed-media works on paper, Sakiestewa explores the concept of the eternal through imagery of ravens, exploring the idea of the birds’ presence in the universe since time immemorial. Raven @ the Big Bang opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Thursday, Aug. 19, and runs through Sept. 11.

Tai Modern, 1601 Paseo de Peralta, 505-984-1387, taimodern.com

