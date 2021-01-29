Explore more than 40 works of art in a variety of mediums that incorporate words, phrases, and letters in the New Mexico Museum of Art’s current exhibition, Word Play (through Feb. 21). Included in the exhibit are photographs inspired by the words in our everyday environment, including graffiti and advertisements; cartoons and comics; political art; and more. The show features work by photographers Van Deren Coke, Miguel Gandert, and Ralph Steiner, as well as prints by Betty Hahn, Joyce Neimanas, and Ed Ruscha. While the museum is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, visitors can experience the exhibition online in a 3D virtual format. Navigate through the virtual gallery, zoom in on the artworks, and click on links to read the accompanying text. The virtual tour can be accessed at nmartmuseum.org/visit/virtual-tours.
New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave. 505-476-5063, nmartmuseum.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.