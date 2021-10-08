Priya Tambe at the Museum of Encaustic Art

Over the last 10 years, 146 artists have been represented in the Encaustic Art Institute’s semi-annual online publication, Encaustic Arts Magazine.
The Museum of Encaustic Art pays tribute to the La Vendéenne Award-winning magazine’s first milestone with an exhibition of more than 100 of its featured artists.
The exhibition opens at the museum’s new location with an 11 a.m. celebration on Saturday, Oct. 9, and will be available on site and online at moeart.org through March 6. Admission is $10 (youths 18 and under are free). Masks are required.
The Museum of Encaustic Art, 18 County Road 55A, Cerrillos, 505-424-6487, moeart.org
