Preston Singletary at Blue Rain gallery

Famed Native glass artist Preston Singletary’s fusion of contemporary glass and traditional Tlingit motifs create a sense of the past intertwined with the present. Singletary grew up hearing his culture’s traditional Tlingit stories from his family, many of which inspire his work. Among the most influential Native artists working glass, in recent years he’s embarked on a series of collaborations with other Indigenous artists, introducing them to the glass medium in which he’s excelled. Singletary began his career as a glass-blowing assistant and learned to master the techniques of the European glass traditions, studying directly with Venetian masters such as Lino Tagliapietra and Pino Signoretto. His annual exhibition at Blue Rain, coinciding with Native Art Week opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 20, and remains on view through Aug. 31. Join Singletary and artist Dan Friday for free glass-blowing demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21.
Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
