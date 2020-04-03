Victory Contemporary, 124 W. Palace Ave., 505-983-8589, victorycontemporary.com
Poteet Victory, whose gallery recently relocated to the historic Delgado House on Palace Avenue, evokes his Cherokee and Choctaw heritage in both representational and abstract paintings. His rich, earthy palette and use of vibrant planes of color recall the work of the Color Field painters. His unique glossy finishes bring depth to his compositions. Victory’s namesake gallery also features sculptural works in wood by Rick Brunner and atmospheric landscapes and architectural paintings by Tal Walton. Their works can be viewed online during the gallery’s temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. A virtual tour of the gallery is forthcoming, which will be accessible on the website.
