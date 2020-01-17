University of New Mexico Art Museum, 203 Cornell Drive NE, Albuquerque, 505-277-4001, artmuseum.unm.edu
More than 50 artworks in the museum’s permanent holdings are featured in the exhibition Hindsight/Insight: Reflecting on the Collection. The show features works acquired since the museum’s founding in 1962 and emphasizes the art movements of the 1960s and ‘70s, such as pop, minimalism, and California funk. Included are works by multimedia artist and experimental filmmaker Bruce Conner, feminist artist and educator Judy Chicago, and conceptual artist Robert Ryman. The show also includes modernist works by artists with connections to the university, such as Georgia O’Keeffe, Agnes Pelton, and Raymond Jonson. This is a rotating exhibit that draws on the museum’s collection of more than 30,000 objects; it is ongoing.
