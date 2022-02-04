Phillip Byrne at Strata Gallery

Emerging California-based artist Phillip Byrne’s work is a response to his own experiences with Crohn’s Disease and Fluoroquinolone Toxicity Syndrome. Byrne relates the ritual process of making art through the motif of bodily dissection.
He’s a multimedia artist whose installation Sacred Wound addresses issues relating to illness and the human body. “I am interested in exploring bodily boundaries in my work; however, it is really the absence of bodily boundaries that interests me,” he says in a statement. “I am fascinated by permeability — how the world seeps into the body and the body seeps into the world.”
Sacred Wound opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Tuesday, Feb. 8 (through Feb. 19). Masks are required.
