Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscurosantafe.com
Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago with an architect father and a mother who made music and produced community theater, sculptor Peter Millett was surrounded by artistic activity. He began drawing the figure at age 14. After settling in Seattle in the early 1970s to study at the University of Washington, the figure dropped out his work entirely and he began to focus on geometric abstraction. He still works with geometry, folding sheet metal into spare, modernist sculpture. He also works in bronze and wood. “I seek to distill emotional energy and experiences,” he says in a statement. “I like my work to impact a space the way a melody can trigger a feeling or memory.” Millett joins Yuki Murata, Rose B. Simpson, Penny Truitt, and other gallery artists for Chiaroscuro’s Early Summer Group Show, which continues through June 27. Masks are required when you visit, or you can view the work on the gallery’s website.
