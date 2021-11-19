Peter Harrington at Ellsworth Gallery

Artist and longtime Zen practitioner Peter Harrington combines ephemeral elements of nature with enduring symbols of spirituality.
His confluence of seemingly unrelated imagery suggests that temples, pagodas, and other structures related to the Eastern religious tradition of Buddhism are not the only places afforded for worship, sanctuary, and spirituality. Nature, too, is its own temple. Natural and man-made forms coexist in his surreal compositions, not in opposition but in unity.
“As a painter, an intuitive pathway opened up to me about 25 years ago, a kind of personal artistic koan, which I am following to this day,” Harrington says in a statement.
His solo exhibition, Moth Wings and Pagodas, invites meditative inquiry and displays a joyful whimsey. The show continues through Jan. 9. Masks are required.
Ellsworth Gallery, 215 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-7900, ellsworthgallery.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.