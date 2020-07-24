McLarry Fine Art, 225 Canyon Road, 505-988-1161, mclarryfineart.com
In exploring the landscapes of the Northern New Mexico, plein air painter Peter Hagen is inspired by the ever-changing quality of weather and light. In soft, loose brushwork, he captures the atmosphere and idyllic beauty of the chamisa-studded hills, fields of wildflowers, and blooming orchards of the Southwestern terrain. Trained in graphic design at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, Hagen spent 15 years in the West in several unrelated fields, including real estate. He returned to an early love of painting after a move to Taos in 1988. Now residing in Santa Fe, he continues to evoke the unique qualities of the landscape and its seasonal changes. His solo exhibition Changing Moments opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 24 (through Aug. 7). View the work online on the gallery’s website.
