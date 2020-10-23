LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
Although artist Peter Burega’s paintings are inspired by nature and landscapes, overt references to the natural world are removed or, rather, subsumed into something less tangible, evoking a sense of mystery and activating emotions and the imagination. He builds up his canvas with layers of paint, then uses subtractive techniques such as sgraffito to create a variegated surface with dynamic rhythms of space and depth. “Although my work is abstract, it develops from my experience and interaction with the land,” he says in a statement. “They are inspired by moments taken from daily life, dreams, experiences, and visual impressions. Studies of my environment — light, shadow, reflection — conspire to form my work.” The Sky Lies Open, a solo exhibition of Burega’s new work, opens at the gallery on Friday, Oct. 23 (no reception), and can be viewed online through Nov. 30.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.