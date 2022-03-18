Paul King at Strata Gallery

Rooted in abstraction, yet containing a tantalizing suggestion of figuration, Paul King’s paintings and monotypes are poised between the intimate and familiar and the unknown, suggesting ambiguous narratives.
“Just as forms in nature are carved by inexorable change, my paintings offer unique images which are shaped by a process of relentless improvisation,” he says in a statement. “Abstract tapestries are created with rhythms of layered marks probing for resolution, often figuratively evocative, that speak of private stories, social tension, or mythic analogy.”
Expanding Moments, an exhibition of his work, continues through April 2. A 5 p.m. reception and 6 p.m. artist talk take place on Friday, March 18, followed by a Q&A. Masks are required.
