Paul Caponigro at Obscura Gallery

Obscura Gallery, 1405 Paseo de Peralta, 505-577-6708, obscuragallery.net
Photographer Paul Caponigro captures the haunting beauty and ephemeral nature of his subjects in his luminous black-and-white images. If you missed Obscura’s 60-year retrospective of his work in January, you can see it now online. The selection on view includes new inventory: 10 prints not included in the retrospective, as well as replacement prints for works that sold during the exhibit’s run. Caponigro’s passion developed hand-in-hand with a love of music, which he studied at Boston University’s School of Music in 1950. The first solo exhibition of his photography was at the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, New York, in 1958. He has since become one of the nation’s leading landscape and still-life photographers and remains an avid piano player as well.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.